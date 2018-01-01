Clear

Woman heckles Utah comedian with racist slogan

WEST JORDAN, Utah - Utah comedian Jay Whittaker said a woman interrupted his show on Saturday night by heckling him w...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 10:50 PM

WEST JORDAN, Utah - Utah comedian Jay Whittaker said a woman interrupted his show on Saturday night by heckling him with a racist slogan.

Scroll for more content...

Whittaker, who performed at Wiseguys Comedy Club at Jordan Landing, said he was 45 minutes into his set when a woman heckled him by saying "white power."

"She was mumbling it a couple times beforehand but it was mostly drowned out by the laughter between jokes. When I heard it the third time and the front rows heard it (which had black folks sitting right up front stage left), I had to speak up. I called her out and told the waitstaff to cut her off from drinking. I didn't call her any disrespectful names despite her drunk hatred. I did the best I could to address it with class and tact and kept the show moving," Whittaker wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Whittaker played a clip of the incident and shared more of his thoughts in the "Nicer Than Drake" episode of his podcast, "The Incredibly Vocal Minority with Jay Whittaker," which he recorded Sunday.

"The last thing I want is somebody to yell out 'white power' at my show, and then I just dismiss it and she thinks it's OK to say to another black person that may be at the show and then something else could happen. No, I handled it right there," Whittaker said in the podcast. "Some people say I overreacted. Some people say I underreacted."

In his Facebook post, Whittaker said Wiseguys Comedy Club supported his reaction and, despite the heckling, Saturday's show was one of his all-time favorites.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events