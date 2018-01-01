Scottsdale plane crash: Six confirmed dead in Arizona crash

Six people are confirmed dead after a plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday night.

According to Scottsdale police, the crash happened at the TPC Scottsdale golf course near Bell and Hayden roads at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.

Police said there were six people aboard the plane, and no one survived.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is at the scene of the crash and is investigating.