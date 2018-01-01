Clear

Woman Runs Boston Marathon Route While Pushing Paralyzed Boyfriend

Kaitlyn Kiely and Matt Wetherbee ran the entire 26.2 mile Boston Marathon course on Monday, but their marathon story ...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 10:48 PM

Kaitlyn Kiely and Matt Wetherbee ran the entire 26.2 mile Boston Marathon course on Monday, but their marathon story is far from run of the mill.

Scroll for more content...

The longtime Somerville couple hit the road at 9 a.m., exactly one week before the Boston Marathon. Kiely was running and pushing Wetherbee, who is paralyzed, in a racing wheelchair.

"Once I got the chair, the racing chair - we borrowed it from a friend, and then I just went to Home Depot and bought 50-pound bags of salt. And slowly but surely added 50, then the next week 100, then the next week 150," said Kiely about her training.

Wetherbee suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a pickup basketball game two years ago and has been going through rehab ever since.

When Kiely ran the Boston Marathon last year, she made a pledge to run the 2018 race with Wetherbee. Although they did not qualify for the marathon in time, the couple decided to run a week early so they could still support their cause, a place called Journey Forward where Wetherbee goes to rehab four times a week.

"It's scary, I've never pushed him before this long, so I'm excited," Kiely told WBZ-TV. "He hasn't done a lot of runs with me in the chair but I love just looking down and seeing his head there and just know that he's there the whole time. It makes me feel like I can't stop."

A few runners joined the couple at the start line and about 30 other supporters cheered them on as they began their journey. Boston Bruins Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and the Frates family were among the crowd.

"Matt and Kaitlyn, and my Pete and Julie, examples of kids who had no idea that their life was about to change in a minute. But they have taken what we would look at as possibly tragedy, adversity, and look what they have made of it," said Nancy Frates.

Kiely and Wetherbee finished in five hours and 28 minutes. A huge accomplishment. They plan to celebrate and then it's back to work for Wetherbee, who hopes one day to walk again.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events