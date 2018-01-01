Clear

Nation's school report card ranks Detroit schools as worst in the nation

For the second year in a row, the National Assessment of Educational Progress has ranked the Detroit Public Schools C...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 10:46 PM

For the second year in a row, the National Assessment of Educational Progress has ranked the Detroit Public Schools Community District as last in the country in two key subjects.

Scroll for more content...

More than 20 school districts were included in the report with Detroit ranking dead last. One area here students are struggling the most is math.

In fourth grade math, only four percent of students scored average. In reading, only five percent of fourth graders scored average.

Eighth grade math was no different with only five percent scoring average, and only seven percent scoring average in reading.

DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolia Vitta released this statement:

"Our NAEP scores are not a reflection of our students' talent or potential. Instead, they are indicative of a school system that has not implemented best practices regarding curriculum, instruction, academic intervention, and school improvement for over a decade. Our students, parents, teachers, and principals are ready to embrace change for improvement! They know we can do better! This year we have focused on rebuilding the district's infrastructure using the same strategies that led to some of the highest performance among large urban school districts in Duval, Miami-Dade, and Florida in general. This includes a focus on training teachers and leaders on the Common Core standards, implementing data systems to monitor student performance and provide intervention, and curriculum that is aligned to the standards. We simply need time and space to build capacity and improvement will be seen by 2020's administration of NAEP."

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
We saw a warmer but still below average Tuesday but warmer temperatures are on the way. Wednesday should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The winds do begin to increase with gusts to near 30 mph expected. Thursday, much of the same with highs in the upper 70s and gusty winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events