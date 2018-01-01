Clear

ND woman indicted for embezzling more than $40,000 from tribal infant program

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 6:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 10:44 PM

A 33-year-old New Town woman who was an administrative assistant for a infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation has been indicted for allegedly embezzling more than $40,000 in funds and amenities.

Melissa Ann Mandan, also known as Melissa Fyten, was charged with federal program theft and embezzlement from an Indian tribal organization.

The program provides assistance to families whose children, between birth and age 5, have not reached their physical or mental developmental milestones and helps with such things and speech and physical therapy.

Mandan, beside funds, is also accused of fraudulently used the program account to purchase thousands of dollars worth of goods and food.

The program aids children in the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation (Three Affiliated Tribes). She made her first court appearance Monday, April 9, in federal court.

The FBI has been investigating the case.


