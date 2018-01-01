Man accused of killing wife in Kansas and leaving body in dumpster arrested in Iowa

Davenport Police along with troopers from the Iowa State Patrol, while doing a routine car check, have arrested a man accused of killing his wife and leaving her body in a dumpster behind a liquor store.

Arrested was Donnell Stafford, 30, of Wichita.

Iowa State Patrol say on Tuesday, April 10 after 10 a.m. at the Quad City Inn off of Brady Street, a vehicle theft officer spotted a car with a Kansas plate. After running some checks, it came back stolen, linked with the Kansas murder. According to Wichita, Kansas news station KWCH Stafford is the husband of Leuh Moore, the 38-year-old victim whose body was discovered in a garbage dumpster behind a Wichita liquor store on Sunday, April 8. Moore's family members say the car found in Davenport belonged to her.

Davenport police said the Iowa State Patrol is the leading the investigation. Police were executing a search on a room in the second floor of the motel, which is on North Brady Street, around noon on Tuesday.

Police say the woman died of blunt force trauma.

"This happened just like the police want it to happen. It was resolved quickly and without any incident and nobody was hurt," says Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert.

Stafford is being held at the Scott County Jail pending extradition back to Wichita on the charge of murder in the first degree.