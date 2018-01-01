Clear

Local schools team up to create new, inclusive gaming app

Students from seven local schools are using the gaming experience to make St. Louis a more inclusive community.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 8:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 11:00 PM

Students from seven local schools are using the gaming experience to make St. Louis a more inclusive community.

The students, from both Missouri and Illinois, met Monday in downtown St. Louis to begin working on a new gaming app. The goal of the new app is to create a game that will help the player recognize bias, bigotry and appreciate diversity.

The app project is sponsored by the non-profit group Common Circles, a group founded three years ago to help sponsor diversity and inclusion in the St. Louis area.

