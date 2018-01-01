Flint church to continue supplying water after state pulls out

Many Flint residents are turning to neighborhood churches for water after the state decided to end its program providing free bottled water to the city.

Since that announcement last week, several churches have come forward to keep their doors open as distribution centers for bottled water.

"We want to continue to meet the needs of the community by giving them bottled water until this crisis is over," said Kim Murdough, with West Court Street Church of God.

Murdough is not happy about the state closing water distribution sites across the city.

She said while she doesn't agree with the state's decision, her church is stepping up to make sure everyone has safe water after the state steps out.

"We have a program called Neighbor First Food and Neighbor First Water. We just began the process of making that available to receive donations for water. We already distributed food to the community. This is an ongoing thing we will do," Murdough said.

Murdough and church members said they can't do it alone and are now accepting donations to make sure there is enough water to keep going.

"I can tell you one thing right now, the majority of our congregation is completely heartbroken over this issue. Because it hasn't been fully resolved. Our goal and our vision for our church is to help meet the needs and resource our community as best we can. Because our neighbors come first," Murdough said.

She is confident enough people will support the effort until all of the lead service lines are replaced in the city.

"We will have this pod open until the water crisis is over. However long that takes. We are committed to doing that," Murdough said.