Así es como el analfabetismo tecnológico del Senado salvó a Mark Zuckerberg

If you have been dreaming for 70s, even 80 degree weather, it's about to come true. We should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures for your Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s. The winds do begin to increase from the south with gusts to near 30 to 35 miles per hour expected. It will bring a high fire danger so you may want to refrain from outdoor burning over the next couple of days. Much of the same sunny weather remains for Thursday with highs going up to near 80 degrees and gusty winds.

