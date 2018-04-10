Clear

Now Wall Street's worried about real war

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 7:40 AM

First it was trade wars, now it's real wars.

The Dow is set to open 300 points lower and oil prices spiked after President Donald Trump threatened Russia, tweeting the country should "get ready," because bombings "are coming" to Syria.

Dow futures were already slightly lower before Trump tweeted, as the investigation into the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen intensified. Stocks had rallied Wednesday as trade war fears eased.

