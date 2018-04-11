Trump surprises aides, gets ahead of allies with promise of Syria strike

President Donald Trump's morning declaration that "nice and new and 'smart'" missiles would soon be fired toward Syria caught most of his aides off guard and came before an agreement had been reached between key US allies, multiple American and Western officials said on Wednesday.

That Trump would surprise staffers and allies with a morning tweet is not new; he regularly sets his own tone for the day on Twitter based on cable television and his own mood. But Wednesday's messages were unique in their telegraphing of upcoming US military action, something Trump vowed he would not do as president.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming," Trump wrote early Wednesday. "You shouldn't be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!"

While Trump did not specify when a missile strike might come or where it could target, the message made clear he plans retaliatory action soon for the suspected chemical gas attack that killed at least 40 people over the weekend.

Trump remains engaged in intensive consultations with US partners, principally French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May, on a coordinated response to the attack. But those leaders have yet to reach firm agreement on the scale or timing of a response, the officials said, and it's possible that strikes don't begin until the end of the week.

Trump has pressed his foreign counterparts and his aides to develop options that go further than strikes he ordered last year on a Syrian airfield in response to another chemical weapons attack. Those strikes did little to dampen the Syrian regime's abilities to carry out these type of attacks, and reports at the time indicated planes were taking off from the airstrip soon after the US strikes ended.

This time, Trump has pressed for a more muscular response that would more credibly deter Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad from carrying out chemical attacks on civilians in the future, officials said. But questions remain about how bigger the response this time may be, and how willing US partners are to join in.

US officials have suggested that parliamentary approval in the UK could hamper May's ability to join in a coordinated effort in a significant way. Instead, France appears to be leading efforts to coordinate with Trump. Macron would not require parliamentary approval to launch strikes and he has described chemical weapons use as a red line that must be upheld.

And while Trump has made clear he believes the Syrian regime is responsible for the attack, observers have struggled to gain access to the scene and neither the US not its allies have been able to provide firm evidence of culpability. In a statement on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesman said May and Trump condemned the attack in a phone call, but emphasized Assad's responsibly for the attack only "if confirmed."

A US official said that reflects May's unwillingness to act before further evidence is gathered that can pin blame for the attack on the Syrian regime.

Responding to Trump's Tweet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook that a missile strike could destroy evidence on the ground, interrupting the work of international investigators.

"Smart missiles should fly toward terrorists, not the legal government that has been fighting international terrorism for several years on its territory," Zakharova wrote.

Russia has blamed Syrian opposition forced for the alleged chemical attack. In subsequent tweets on Wednesday, Trump bemoaned the poor state of relations between Washington and Moscow, something he's vowed to fix as president.

Those efforts, he wrote, have been hindered by the special counsel's investigation into Russian election meddling.

"Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation, headed up by the all Democrat loyalists, or people that worked for Obama," he wrote.

Even as the Syria discussions are proceeding at the White House, Trump has remained preoccupied with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Most recently his anger has reached new heights after the FBI raided the office and hotel room of his private attorney Michael Cohen.

On Tuesday, Trump canceled a planned trip to South America to monitor the response in Syria. The trip was supposed to have started on Friday, though the White House declined to say whether that timing indicated a strike was more likely at the end of the week.

A Pentagon spokesman referred all inquiries on Trump's tweet warning Russia to "get ready" because missiles "will be coming" to the White House.

"The department does not comment on potential future military actions," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Andrews said in a statement.

That echoes what Trump has long maintained would be his own posture as President and a stance he angrily chided then-President Barack Obama for violating in 2013.

"Why do we keep broadcasting when we are going to attack Syria," he wrote then. "Why can't we just be quiet and, if we attack at all, catch them by surprise?"

"In war, the elememt (sic) of surprise is sooooo important.What the hell is Obama doing," he added later.

It's the second time in recent weeks that Trump has appeared to signal his intentions in Syria ahead of time. He announced during an event in Ohio that US troops would soon return from the country, where they are helping to battle Islamic State.

And while he did not set a timeline for the withdrawal, he's told his top military advisers he wants the ISIS battle to conclude within six months and American servicemen to return.