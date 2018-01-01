Clear

CNN's Jake Tapper to interview Paul Ryan following retirement announcement

House Speaker Paul Ryan will be interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday afternoon, just hours after ...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 3:14 PM

House Speaker Paul Ryan will be interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday afternoon, just hours after he announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this term.

The Wisconsin Republican said earlier Wednesday he took the job "reluctantly" in 2015, when he took over for John Boehner. He also said he has no regrets and cited his desire to return to Wisconsin and spend more time with his family as a reason for his retirement.

"I like to think I've done my part, my little part in history to set us on a better course," Ryan told reporters.

The interview will air at 4 p.m. ET.

Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.
