Woman hopes to find owner of lost wedding ring from 1974

A Chesapeake women is looking to find the owner of a lost wedding ring from 1974.

Scroll for more content...

At the time, Shana Wheat-Taylor was working at the Olive Garden on Chesapeake Square Boulevard in Chesapeake. She said her co-worker found a ring laying beside the sink in the women's restroom and turn it in to Wheat-Taylor.

No one came forward and Wheat-Taylor was later transferred to a different location. She took the ring with her so she could try to locate the owner on her own.

Last year, Wheat-Taylor and her family moved to Kentucky. This weekend, she was unpacking some boxes and came across her grandmother's jewelry box where inside she saw the ring.

She reached out to News 3 in hopes of finally finding the owner.

The ring has an engraving "A.W.W – M.L.K and the date of June 22, 1974."

Wheat-Taylor says 1974 was a few years before she was born, and figured they could be her parents age and to still be together. "The love story and all the good feelings, I just really wanted to get it back to the owner", she said.

If you know the owner of this ring, please contact Shana at Shanawheat@gmail.com.