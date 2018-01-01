Clear
Sprinkler system helps keep business from going up in flames

Tucson Fire is investigating after a fire broke out at the Tucson Cycle and Ski in the 4600 block of 22nd Street....

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:50 PM

Tucson Fire is investigating after a fire broke out at the Tucson Cycle and Ski in the 4600 block of 22nd Street.

According to crews on scene, firefighters were called to the building around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a sprinkler alarm deployment.

When fire crews arrived they saw white smoke coming from the building's eaves. Firefighters were able to get flames under control, which were contained to the mechanical room.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Tucson Fire says automated sprinkler systems in the building helped keep the fire from spreading.

Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.
