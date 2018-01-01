Clear

Man accused of using movie money at Burlington Coat Factory

A Metairie man who's on probation for robbery was arrested in Kenner for using fake $100 bills at Burlington Coat Fac...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:50 PM

A Metairie man who's on probation for robbery was arrested in Kenner for using fake $100 bills at Burlington Coat Factory.

Scroll for more content...

According to Kenner Police, the bills that 32-year-old Jesse Galarza used were labeled "for Movie Production Purposes" only.

Galarza reportedly admitted to using the counterfeit money.

He was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse and theft, and was also booked on a probation and parole detainer and a warrant from Orleans Parish for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

No bond had been set as of Saturday night.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events