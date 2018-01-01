SWAT team responding to man with rifle, elementary school on lockout

A SWAT team is responding to reports of a man breaking windows with a rifle in Herriman, according to police. Butterfield Canyon Elementary School is on lockout during the situation.
The man was seen at 13351 S. 7300 West Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Unified Police Department. The man has possibly barricaded himself by now, police said. There is a shed on fire in the area.
Those in surrounding areas have been asked to shelter in place - in a basement if possible. The elementary school has been placed on lockout as a precaution, according to Jordan School District spokeswoman Sandy Riesgraf. Lockout means school is proceeding normally, but the doors to the building are locked.