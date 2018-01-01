Clear

Grief counselors ride with students on bus after child hit, killed

The morning after a young Omaha boy was hit and killed by a school bus, grief counselors joined students in the bus s...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 5:30 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:46 PM

The morning after a young Omaha boy was hit and killed by a school bus, grief counselors joined students in the bus seats.

Haji Mohamed, 8, died Monday. Police say he darted in front of the school bus he had just gotten off of.

Omaha Public Schools representative Monique Farmer says the students who were on the school bus with Mohamed received individual phone calls Monday night.

The crash happened just before 5 near 22nd and Sprague, just feet away from the bus stop.

OPS released an official statement Tuesday afternoon:

"The OPS/STA families are supporting one another and the family of our student, Haji, following yesterday's tragic accident. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Haji's family. We ask that the Omaha community join us in keeping the family in thought during this difficult time."

Farmer says bus drivers from the Student Transportation of America held a vigil for Mohamed early Tuesday.

The driver, Ashleigh Avant, 33, works for STA. OPS contracts with the company to operate school buses.

Farmer says grief counseling will also be available for bus drivers.

Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.
