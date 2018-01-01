Clear

Toddler's death being investigated as homicide in St. Louis County

St. Louis County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy as a homicide.Officers found Cayden Ca...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 6:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:46 PM

St. Louis County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy as a homicide.

Officers found Cayden Carson unresponsive in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were originally called to the home for a sick case.

The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death but has now been reclassified as a homicide.

St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

Warm temperatures finally moved in on Wednesday and are here to stick around for a few days. Thursday is looking clear. High temperatures may approach the 80 degree mark under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the gusty side out ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Friday.
