Report: Woman says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens coerced her into sexual encounter

This story contains graphic descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Scroll for more content...

A Missouri state House committee released a graphic report Wednesday including lurid details of conduct by Gov. Eric Greitens with a woman who testified under oath that Greitens subjected her to non-consensual sexual activity and violence.

The report could set the stage for impeachment proceedings against the embattled Republican governor, who already faces criminal invasion of privacy charges in addition to multiple ongoing probes.

The woman said under oath that the governor staged and took a photo of her bound and blindfolded, and then threatened to release the photo, were she to disclose their encounter.

"You're not going to mention my name. Don't even mention my name to anybody at all, because if you do, I'm going to take these pictures, and I'm going to put them everywhere I can. They are going to be everywhere," he said, according to her testimony, "and then everyone will know what a little whore you are." The governor previously denied that he had ever blackmailed or threatened the woman.

The woman testified that during their first sexual encounter, Greitens held his penis near her face as she was "uncontrollably crying." She said she felt coerced into oral sex, and agreed with the statement that she "didn't feel necessarily able to leave without performing oral sex" and feared for her "physical self."

Greitens, in a statement to reporters prior to the report's release Wednesday, called the investigation a "political witchhunt" and characterized the findings as "tabloid trash gossip" based on "lies and falsehoods," although witnesses interviewed with the committee under oath, and the committee found the woman to be "an overall credible witness." The governor declined to testify.

The first page of the report featured a "sensitive content warning" due to the "descriptions of an adult nature and coarse language" featured therein.

This story is breaking and will be updated.