14 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 5:13 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 7:41 AM

Fourteen people including a district governor were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southeastern Ghazni province Thursday, the head of security for the province said.

The Taliban claim to have taken control of key parts of the Khwaja Omari district, but provincial officials deny that.

The attack began at about 2 a.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday) when Taliban fighters attacked the district and police headquarters in Khwaja Omari district, said the Ghazni provincial governor's spokesman, Mohammad Arif Noori.

Fighting went on for about three hours until fresh troops were deployed to the district and the Taliban escaped from the area. The Taliban used heavy weapons, he said.

The head of security for Ghazni province, Ramazan Ali Mohsen, said five people were injured in addition to the 14 dead. Other than the district governor, Ali Dost Shams, all the casualties were security forces, Mohsen said.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid, in a statement to media, said the militants had taken the key parts of the district including the district and police headquarters. He said Taliban fighters had killed about 20 Afghan security force members.

Thursday is looking to be another beautiful spring day. High temperatures may approach the lower 80s under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the breezy side, gusting out of the south at 20 miles per hour. Enjoy today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system that is set to move in on Friday.
