Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour: Behind the scenes

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.On...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 11:52 AM

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.

On Wednesday, Swift shared a series of photos on Instragram from her rehearsals.

"Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers," Swift captioned a group photo. "Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ."

There were also candid shots of Swift, her dancers and others as well as a photo of the pop star being lifted as part of what appears to be the show's choreography.

She captioned some of the photos, "Ur so gorgeous," a lyric from her single "Gorgeous" from the "Reputation" album.

The eagerly awaited tour is in support of Swift's platinum-selling album of the same name and is scheduled to end November 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Singer is in rehearsals for her tour that kicks off in May

She shares photos of rehearsals on social media

Thursday is looking to be another beautiful spring day. High temperatures may approach the lower 80s under sunny skies. Winds will also be on the breezy side, gusting out of the south at 20 miles per hour. Enjoy today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday.
