Pompeo courts skeptical lawmakers in bid to be top US diplomat

Mike Pompeo, the Trump administration's nominee to lead the State Department, made his case for confirmation on Thursday, stressing his service in the military and at the CIA to skeptical lawmakers, and emphasizing the unique place the US holds in the world.

"America is uniquely blessed, and with those blessings comes a duty to lead," Pompeo said. "As I have argued throughout my time in public service, if we do not lead the calls for democracy, prosperity, and human rights around the world, who will? No other nation is equipped with the same blend of power and principle."

The CIA Director, now seeking to become the 70th US secretary of state, is facing an uphill battle at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where one Republican and some Democrats are expected to oppose him. Even if Republican leaders take special measures to move his nomination to the broader Senate, the former House lawmaker still faces a tight vote.

Pompeo clearly had those concerns and the voting math in mind as he began what was expected to be a day-long appearance before the committee.

Excerpts of his opening remarks made clear that he will promise to push a hard line on Russia, avoid past mistakes with North Korea, raise the costs for Iran's "dangerous behavior," and rebuild the State Department.