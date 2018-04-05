Clear

Former aide tells Congress of extravagant spending by EPA's Scott Pruitt

Apr. 12, 2018
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 2:54 PM

A former deputy chief of staff at the Environmental Protection Agency told congressional investigators that Administrator Scott Pruitt was aware of major raises given to other aides, rebutting Pruitt's account that he was unaware of the salary bumps.

That and other allegations are recounted in a letter several Democratic members of Congress sent Pruitt and President Donald Trump on Thursday. The letter says the new information about how Pruitt has run the agency reveal actions that are "unethical and potentially illegal."

The former deputy chief of staff, Kevin Chmielewski, is currently on unpaid leave from the agency after raising concerns about Pruitt's travel practices. He said he was pushed aside after raising concerns about those practices or use of agency resources and funds.

Chmielewski's information may give Democrats and Pruitt critics new ammunition against the administrator on his security and first-class travel, the controversial EPA raises for two staffers, and the $50-per-night room Pruitt rented.

The agency has previously said Chmielewski is among "a group of disgruntled employees who have either been dismissed or reassigned."


