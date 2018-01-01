Clear

Glitch causes delay for many schools in state testing

Many students went to school today expecting to continue their yearly state tests. But a computer glitch has delayed ...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 2:53 PM

Many students went to school today expecting to continue their yearly state tests. But a computer glitch has delayed the state-standardized ELA exam for many students across the state.

Scroll for more content...

Questar Assessment, Inc., the state's assessment vendor, experienced delays in the delivery of computer-based tests to students in some schools Wednesday morning, according to the State Education Department.

The company has been working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, said Emily DeSantis, a spokeswoman for the State Education Department.

"We have been in constant contact with schools and reminded them that there is flexibility built into the test schedule. At their discretion, schools are able to postpone this morning's testing and resume testing later today or on another day," said DeSantis in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to a Department official, Tuesday was the first day of computer-based testing, with school districts successfully administering the computer-based tests to more than 32,000 students.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events