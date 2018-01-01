Glitch causes delay for many schools in state testing

Many students went to school today expecting to continue their yearly state tests. But a computer glitch has delayed the state-standardized ELA exam for many students across the state.

Questar Assessment, Inc., the state's assessment vendor, experienced delays in the delivery of computer-based tests to students in some schools Wednesday morning, according to the State Education Department.

The company has been working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, said Emily DeSantis, a spokeswoman for the State Education Department.

"We have been in constant contact with schools and reminded them that there is flexibility built into the test schedule. At their discretion, schools are able to postpone this morning's testing and resume testing later today or on another day," said DeSantis in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to a Department official, Tuesday was the first day of computer-based testing, with school districts successfully administering the computer-based tests to more than 32,000 students.