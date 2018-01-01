Adam Savage is returning with a 'MythBusters' series for kids

One of the original "MythBusters" is returning to TV.

Discovery has announced that Adam Savage will host and executive produce "MythBusters Jr." which it describes as "a new series that will give six of the nation's most talented kids a chance to show off their amazing ingenuity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills."

"I'm so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much," Savage said in a statement. "To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery."

Savage and Jamie Hyneman co-hosted the original "MythBusters," which debuted on Discovery Channel in 2003 and achieved almost cult-like status among fans.

That show ended its 14-year run on the network in 2016. In 2017 Jon Lung and Brian Louden were named as the hosts of a new series, "MythBusters: The Search," on Science Channel, Discovery's sister network.

The 10 episodes of "MythBusters Jr." will debut on Science Channel later this year.