Clear

States have a $1.4 trillion pension problem

In most states, public pension funds don't have enough money to pay for benefits they've promised to government worke...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 1:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 2:49 PM

In most states, public pension funds don't have enough money to pay for benefits they've promised to government workers.

Scroll for more content...

The problem is getting worse. Overall, the shortfall across states grew by $295 billion between 2015 and 2016, according to a new report from The Pew Charitable Trusts.

All together, state pension plans had just $2.6 trillion to cover a cumulative liability of $4 trillion.

"Many state retirement systems are on an unsustainable course," the report said.

Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, and New Jersey have less than half of the assets needed to pay promised benefits and another 17 states have less than two-thirds.

One driver of the growing shortfall was the low investment return in 2016. The median return was 1%, while states had projected a 7.5% return.

But the gap can't be blamed on the stock market entirely. Many states simply don't contribute enough money. Twenty-three states still would have fallen short of what they needed even if their investment assumptions had been correct in 2016, according to the report.

Related: States are changing teacher pensions

There's no one-size-fits all approach to fix the pension problem. States with well-funded plans vary in the benefits they offer, investment choices, and assumptions they use to determine how much they need to contribute.

Lawmakers in some states have changed the pension benefits they promise to future workers as a way to stem the growing liability. Despite teacher protests, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed controversial legislation this week that changes pension benefits.

Related: 3 things teachers should know about retirement planning

States with the worst pension fund shortfalls

1. Kentucky and New Jersey: 31% funded

2. Illinois: 36% funded

3. Connecticut: 41% funded

4. Colorado: 46% funded

5. Hawaii: 51% funded

States with the best funded pension plans

1. Wisconsin: 99% funded

2. South Dakota: 97% funded

3. Tennessee: 94% funded

4. New York: 91% funded

5. Nebraska: 89% funded

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events