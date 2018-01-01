Sandra Bullock is criminally good at scheming in the 'Ocean's 8' trailer

Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean is out of prison and is ready to scheme again in the new trailer for "Ocean's 8."

The full trailer for the long-awaited female-powered spin-off of the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise debuted on Thursday.

In the sneak peek, Bullock's character recruits some of the best and brightest to help her pull off a heist at the annual Met Gala, an event dripping in the spoils Ocean can't resist.

"Why do you need to do this?" Lou, played by Cate Blanchett, asks Ocean.

"'Cuz it's what I'm good at," Ocean replies.

Bullock, Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.

"Ocean's 8" hits theaters June 8.