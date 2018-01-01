Clear

Charles Co. officers save 9 ducklings trapped in drain grate

Just some lucky ducks! After a call from a man who saw a momma duck quaking for help near a street drain grate, Charl...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 2:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 2:48 PM

Just some lucky ducks! After a call from a man who saw a momma duck quaking for help near a street drain grate, Charles County officers came to the rescue!

Scroll for more content...

It appeared that the momma duck was hysterically quacking because all nine of her baby ducks had fallen into the drain and could not get out.

That's when Charles County Officer Mohler opened the gate on one side while Officer Coulby guarded the other side to save the ducklings. They were able to get five of the baby ducks out of the hole but struggled to get the others.

The help of a good Samaritan named Chad Marshell intervened and saved the day as he crawled 200 feet in the hole to guide the other baby ducks towards Officer Mohler.

What a great way to save the day. All of the nine ducklings were reunited with their momma duck.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events