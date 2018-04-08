5 takeaways from Janice Dickinson's testimony at Bill Cosby's trial

Bill Cosby gave Janice Dickinson a blue pill that made her unable to move in Lake Tahoe in 1982, she testified in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, court on Thursday.

Dickinson is a "prior bad acts" witness against Cosby, 80, in his trial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors say what she and and other women experienced shows Cosby had a pattern in his assaults.

Dickinson was the latest woman to testify she was given a blue pill that incapacitated her, and she said she worried her career would be ruined if she spoke out.

Here are the five biggest revelations from her testimony.

Cosby flew her from Indonesia first-class to see her

In 1982, Dickinson heard from her booker that Cosby wanted to meet her. She was excited because she wanted a career in acting, she testified, and thought he could help.

"I was told that Mr. Cosby mentored people and he was taking an interest in seeing what I'm like, I suppose," she said.

She was on a modeling assignment in Bali, Indonesia, when Cosby called her at the hotel, she testified. He offered a plane ticket and wardrobe to come meet him in Lake Tahoe, a resort area on the California-Nevada border, where he was acting.

"He tried to get me to fly economy," she said in court. But she said it had to be first-class.

She recalls being given a blue pill, like other women

In Lake Tahoe, she went to dinner with Cosby and another man and started to get menstruation cramps, she testified.

"I mentioned it to the gentlemen at the table. Cosby said 'I have something for that.' I was given a blue pill," she said.

After that, they went to a room, and she was seated at the edge of a bed. She felt lightheaded and she had trouble getting her words out, she testified. Then Cosby got on top of her, she said.

"I couldn't move, I felt like I was rendered motionless," Dickinson testified.

Several other women in this case have said Cosby gave them a blue pill that made them unable to move.

Andrea Constand, the former Temple University employee whose testimony is at the center of the trial, testified at the previous trial that Cosby gave her three blue pills that he said would help her relax.

"Put them down. They're your friends. They'll take the edge off," she recalled Cosby saying. "I said, 'I trust you.' I took the pills, and I swallowed the pills down."

Afterward, Constand began to slur her words, and she felt weak, she testified. Cosby moved her to the couch, and as she lay there frozen, she felt his hand groping her breasts and moving inside her vagina, she testified.

Chelan Lasha, a woman who testified on Wednesday, said she was 17 in 1986 when she met Cosby at a Las Vegas hotel where she worked. She testified she had a cold at the time and Cosby offered her an antihistamine.

"He gave me a little blue pill with a shot of amaretto. He said it will help break up the cold," she testified.

"Did you take what he said was an antihistamine?" prosecutor M. Stewart Ryan asked.

"Yes, because I trusted him," she said, sobbing.

Dickinson remembered his smell

Dickinson said she remembered what Cosby smelled and tasted like after she was drugged.

"He smelled like cigars and espresso and his body odor," she said.

"I remember his breath, I remember the taste of his kiss."

She testified she felt pain between her legs, and that she passed out after he entered her.

"It was gross," she said.

She worried her career would be ruined if she came forward

She woke up the next morning with her pajamas halfway off and didn't know where she was, she testified. She was very sore and noticed semen between her legs and felt anal pain, she testified.

Dickinson then confronted Cosby, but he didn't respond.

"Do you want to explain what happened last night, because that wasn't cool," she testified that she said at the time.

"I wanted to hit him, I wanted to punch him in the face," Dickinson testified. "I can remember feeling anger, disgust, and ashamed."

She did not report the incident to police because she "knew that he could ruin my career if I ever came to and said something," she testified.

"You just don't say things against Cosby, that's something we just don't do," she said.

Dickinson defended her decision to withhold the full story from her book

On cross-examination, Cosby's attorney Tom Mesereau asked why a passage in Dickinson's 2002 book about the Lake Tahoe visit does not say she and Cosby had sex.

"I wasn't under oath when I wrote that book," she testified.

Dickinson testified she was broke at the time and she wrote the book for money to pay for her children's education.

"So you lied to get a paycheck?" Mesereau asked.

"Don't call me a liar," she said.