Multi-state illnesses linked to mysterious E.coli outbreak

A case of E.coli has been linked to 17 cases of sickness reported in several states, including two in Connecticut.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control said the illnesses are linked to an outbreak of a "Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 infections."

Officials from the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service are investigating the recent outbreak.

No specific food item, grocery store, or restaurant chain has been identified as a source of the infections, health officials said.

"Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 22, 2018 to March 31, 2018. Ill people range in age from 12 to 84 years, with a median age of 41. Among ill people, 65% are female," officials said.

A statement was released from Dr. Matthew Cartter from Connecticut Department of Public Health, which said in part, "We are assisting the CDC in investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections. It is still early in the investigation and no specific source of the infection has been identified so far. Most people infected with E. coli will develop diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting within 3-4 days of swallowing the germ. People who develop symptoms of E. coli, should seek medical care, contact their local health department to report the illness, and try to track what foods were eaten and restaurants visited in the days prior to becoming ill."

No deaths have been reported.