Ramp closed for third night in Enfield following flipped tanker, gas spill

A major cleanup in Enfield continued on Thursday after a tanker flipped over and spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.

The rollover happened on the Interstate 91 south exit 49 off-ramp on Monday afternoon and involved a 1998 Heil Cargo Tank from Massachusetts.

The off-ramp will be closed through Friday while crews continue to clean-up the extensive gasoline leak.

State Police said the ramp will be closed through the night on Thursday night and throughout the commute on Friday.

The spill prompted homes and businesses to be evacuated.

According to state police, the tanker was negotiating a curve on the ramp when it rolled over and came to a final rest on the right shoulder.

Officials said 2,600 gallons of gas spilled into the area where homes use well water.

"Basically we've got to get all of that contaminated soil out, and replace it with other soil so you don't have a big hole there," said Chief Earle Provencher, North Thompsonville Fire Department.

Home evacuations, soil removal, and water testing are just part of the ongoing efforts.

The process also involves environmental and fire officials.

The three families that were evacuated were able to return to their homes, but Provencher said it's still not safe for them to turn on their sinks or showers.

"The folks are allowed back in their homes. The problem is the water. They use wells so, in order to make it, we don't want them to use their water because if there is still gasoline in the soil, using wells will draw the gasoline towards the well and the last thing we want to do is contaminate any wells," Provencher said.

The driver of the truck was hurt but is expected to be OK. Troopers said he was wearing a safety belt.

"It's scary, so I mean my dads a construction worker and knowing that a tractor-trailer truck flipped over," Voisine said.

Crews said they managed to pump the remaining fuel from the fallen tanker into another truck.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it will be testing the wells of nearby homes for contamination on Tuesday morning.

Channel 3 was told the trucking company will be responsible for paying or the cleanup.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.