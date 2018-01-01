Wesleyan University part of federal investigation into early admission practices

The Department of Justice is investigating a prestigious Connecticut university.

According to multiple reports, the Department of Justice is looking into multiple schools, including Wesleyan University for possible anti-trust law violations.

On Wednesday, Wesleyan tweeted out a video of future students explaining why they picked the university through early decision admission.

Now, according to multiple reports, that process at Wesleyan, which allows students to apply to one school while pledging that an acceptance binds the applicant to attend is being investigated by the Department of Justice.

"It's definitely concerning. Just the fact that they're going into it probably means that there's something to look into," said Nate Hey, a Wesleyan student.

The Wall Street Journal reports an unknown number of other schools that they were investigating possible anti-trust laws due to possible agreements between colleges regarding early decision practices.

Wesleyan University is one of the schools that was notified.

Wesleyan confirmed to Channel 3 that they are aware of the investigation and are working with the DOJ.

The university wrote in a statement, "While we don't know exactly what the Department of Justice may be investigating, we are cooperating fully."

Some students at the university said they feel disappointed.

"It's a little bit crazy. I feel like since being at Wesleyan there's been a lot of chaos," said Abigail Matlack.

Others were far from stunned about the news.

"I'm not surprised the Justice Department is looking into Wesleyan because I'd say there's a lot of systemic abuses that are going on in the school," said Ainsley Wynn.

Students said that if Wesleyan did something wrong, they hope it comes to light.

"I think that people would want to make sure that any wrongs that have been done would be righted," Hey said.

Channel 3 reached out to the DOJ for more information on this investigation but they did not respond.