Nope! North Carolina restaurant serving up 'tarantula burger'

Sometimes you can't say "nope" enough.But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a "taran...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 8:57 PM

Sometimes you can't say "nope" enough.

But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a "tarantula burger."

Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving up the dish in celebration of Exotic Meat Month.

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If the selected participant eats the entire burger, they'll get a free t-shirt.

Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
