Clear

College student swallows Tide Pod after being caught filming roommate naked, police say

Authorities say a Brigham Young University-Idaho student videotaped his roommate naked and then swallowed a laundry d...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 7:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 8:56 PM

Authorities say a Brigham Young University-Idaho student videotaped his roommate naked and then swallowed a laundry detergent pod last week.

Scroll for more content...

Police reports show officers responded to a complaint at an apartment on April 7 where the student had hidden a camera and secretly recorded his roommate while he was nude. The student, who has not been identified, admitted to police he viewed the video footage to masturbate.

Later that same day, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the student intentionally consumed a Tide Pod to injure himself. The student later admitted himself to the Behavior Health Center in Idaho Falls for a psychiatric evaluation.

The student has not been arrested or charged.

Police say the Madison County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events