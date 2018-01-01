College student swallows Tide Pod after being caught filming roommate naked, police say

Authorities say a Brigham Young University-Idaho student videotaped his roommate naked and then swallowed a laundry detergent pod last week.

Scroll for more content...

Police reports show officers responded to a complaint at an apartment on April 7 where the student had hidden a camera and secretly recorded his roommate while he was nude. The student, who has not been identified, admitted to police he viewed the video footage to masturbate.

Later that same day, officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the student intentionally consumed a Tide Pod to injure himself. The student later admitted himself to the Behavior Health Center in Idaho Falls for a psychiatric evaluation.

The student has not been arrested or charged.

Police say the Madison County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether criminal charges should be filed.