Comey slams 'the forest fire that is the Trump presidency' in book, reports say

A rapid-fire release Thursday evening of news reports based on James Comey's upcoming book offered a remarkable look into the former FBI director's relationship with President Donald Trump.

Comey's recollections detail what he calls Trump's "mob"-like approach to leadership and take aim at the President's disposition, which he says created "the forest fire that is the Trump presidency," according to The Washington Post.

After Trump fired Comey as FBI director last May, news emerged that Comey kept contemporaneous memos on his conversations with Trump, claiming Trump had asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Following reports of the memos, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead a special counsel probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential coordination between Trump's associates and Russia.

Comey went on to deliver blockbuster testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he accused the President of lying about their interactions.

A pair of reports, one from the New York Post and another from The Washington Post, said that Comey wrote about Trump's own concern with allegations about blackmail and prostitution contained in an opposition research dossier on Trump written by ex-British intelligence office Christopher Steele, which Comey said the President referred to as "the golden showers thing."

The reports Thursday set into motion Comey's expected reemergence in the public eye, ahead of his upcoming book tour.