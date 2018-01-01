Clear

Man found dead in Mesa home

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday night.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 8:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 8:56 PM

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday night.

Police were initially called to a home near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue to investigate a "suspicious death," a police spokesperson said. The incident is now believed to be a homicide.

63-year-old Charlton Hogwood was found dead in the home after he was reported late for doing maintenance work, officials said. Hogwood was found by a family member who contacted police.

"Signs of trauma were found at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

It's also suspected that drugs played a role in the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.


