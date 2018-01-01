When Erica and Nate Eaton found out they were expecting their third child, they wondered how to tell their family and friends. They knew the announcement had to be creative, fun and involve a video.

After all, the Idaho Falls couple wasn't shy about announcing their first two pregnancies. In 2012, Nate, a reporter at EastIdahoNews.com, was working at a television station in Virginia when the Eatons decided to make a "breaking news" video to tell the world Erica was expecting a baby girl.

"Emerson was born in June 2013 and seven months later, we were quite surprised to find out we were expecting another child," Erica says. "At the time, Taylor Swift's song 'We are Never, Ever, Ever Getting Back Together' was really popular so we made a parody music video."

The Eatons changed the words to "We are Having, Having, Having Another Baby," posted the video on Facebook and within days it had gone viral. Dozens of websites posted stories about the song and it was even featured on NBC's Today and ABC's Good Morning America.

"Dan Harris, the anchor, kind of mocked it and said the video was a great case for autotune," Nate remembers. "The anchors laughed but he was actually really cool and apologized on Twitter. I told him he could make up for it by sending us a signed copy of his book and he did."

Fast forward to 2018 when Everett, now 3, and Emerson, 4, learned weeks ago they will soon be getting a sibling. The Eatons toyed with several ideas on how to announce the newest addition and decided another music video was the way to go.

"We listened to a lot of songs and settled on 'Meant to Be' by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line," Erica says. "It took us a few hours to write the lyrics and then we recorded our voices. Our neighbor shot it all with a cell phone and then Nate edited it."

"We're having a baby, it'll be No. 3, having baby No. 3," the couple sings in the video. "Now we ride mini, ride mini, flip up this third row. With baby No. 3 – is it he? Or a she? We'll just have to wait and see."

The Eatons posted the video online Tuesday and within a few hours, Bebe Rexha tweeted it to her one million followers.

Inside Edition produced a story about the announcement that has been viewed nearly 40,000 times on YouTube and other media outlets have written about the video.

Baby No. 3 is due in the fall and next month the Eatons learn their child's gender. Emerson is hoping for a little sister; Everett wants a little brother.

"We'll be happy with whatever. We have boy clothes and girl clothes and now we just need to stock up on diapers," Nate says.

So, will there be more music videos in the future? The Eatons say to stay tuned.