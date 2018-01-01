Prince Philip leaves UK hospital after hip surgery

Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has been discharged from a London hospital following surgery on his hip, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's Hospital at midday today (Friday), following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor," the statement said.

"His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received."

Philip, 96, was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago. An update the following day said he had undergone a "successful" hip operation and was recovering well.

On Thursday he was visited by his daughter Anne, the Princess Royal, who said he was "on good form," according to Britain's Press Association news agency. The Queen also told a member of the public who asked after Philip that "he said he's getting on very well," the news agency reported.

In August 2017, the Duke retired from 65 years of public service, more than five years after the Palace originally said he would gradually "wind down" his workload, though he remained keen to carry out many of his duties.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, has also begun to scale back her duties due to her advancing age, handing over some of her responsibilities to her heir, Prince Charles.

The British monarch and her husband marked their 70th wedding anniversary last November.

On May 19, they will celebrate the wedding of their grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The occasion may well be the first public appearance by Philip following his surgery.