Oklahoma town evacuated as wildfires tear through state

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 7:43 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 8:02 AM

A northwestern Oklahoma town has been completely evacuated Friday as wildfires rage in the state.

About 1,000 people have been evacuated from Vici, more than 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander said.

The size of the fire is not known.

It's one of a series of blazes that firefighters are battling across Oklahoma on Friday.

Some 450 people also have been evacuated in adjacent Woodward County, where a fire has burned 115,000 acres.

"We've got historic conditions as far as fire. We haven't seen these kinds of conditions in a decade," said Matt Lehenbauer, emergency management director for Woodward.

"We've had half an inch of rain in six months," Lehenbauer said.

Gusts are expected to pick up Friday, which could lead to additional evacuations as winds will "push the fire into more populated areas."

Another fire in Dewey County is burning more than 19,000 acres and was 20% contained Thursday.

"It crossed a river we hoped would hold it," said Michelle Finch with the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Authorities are searching for a 54-year-old man who had been hunting in the area with friends, officials said.

Six other fires are burning an estimated 26,900 acres in the rest of the state, according to forestry services.

