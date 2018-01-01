Clear

4 dead in deadly incestuous crime spree

Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which was an incestuous relationship....

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 8:19 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 9:35 AM

Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which was an incestuous relationship.

In New Milford on Friday, an investigation into a double homicide part of it will continue.

According to police, the spree began in North Carolina where a baby was killed.

"My son just called me and told me, oh god, you know, he killed his baby and he's in the house," said the mother of suspect Steven Pladl in a frantic 911 call.

Steven Pladl's mother told police that he was headed north to find the baby's mother, Katie Pladl.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco, were found shot and killed inside a Toyota pickup truck in New Milford.

Shortly afterward, Steven Pladl was found dead in what police suspect was a suicide across the state line in Wingdale, NY.

Police said Katie and Steven Pladl were father and daughter. They were recently charged with incest after they reportedly married and had a child together in 2017.

"He killed his wife, he killed her father," Steven Pladl's mother said in the call. "I can't even believe this is happening."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call New Milford police.

