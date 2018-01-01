Man arrested after missing Guilford County girl found now faces kidnapping, statutory rape charges

The man arrested after a missing 15-year-old Guilford County girl was found is facing new charges.

Scroll for more content...

Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, is now charged with first-degree kidnapping and statutory rape.

Cunningham was arrested Tuesday. He already faced charges of possession of a weapon of mass death/destruction, sexual battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and indecent liberties with a child.

His bond has been raised to $2.5 million. If Cunningham bonds out, he is not allowed to have contact with the victim or the victim's family and will be given an ankle monitor.

The girl was found in Cunningham's Pleasant Garden home between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She had been missing since Saturday night when she was last seen in the area of U.S. 62 and Interstate 85 in Guilford County.

Capt. David Pruitt, with the sheriff's office, said the 15-year-old was not with Cunningham when she was found.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday Cunningham was talking to the girl on social media. Investigators are searching his laptops, tablets and cellphones to find out the extent of their relationship.

She is safe and has returned to her family.