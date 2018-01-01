York County teacher raises money to run in Boston Marathon for Boston Charity

Some can't even imagine running one marathon, let alone going for their twelfth.

"I never thought I'd be running a marathon…(Let alone 12) Yeah, twelve," said Claudine Godfrey.

An instructional assistant in Mrs. Richards classroom at North Hills Elementary.

Claudine Godfrey, of Windsor, ran her first marathon at the age of 16.

Just a junior in high school when a cross country teammate gave her the idea.

"We kind of did it as a joke, at first, me and a group of friends. I was 16 a junior in high school and all we had was 7 miles of training and that was the farthest we ever ran," said Godfrey.

She has since run eleven marathons.

Even winning her age group on multiple occasions.

Claudine is now just a few days away from running in her twelfth marathon.

Crossing another one of the "Big Six" off of her bucket list.

To compete, she raised $6,000 for the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network.

"All the money we raised goes to people recovering from an illness or a certain injury," Godfrey said.

That charity is known for helping survivors of the Boston Bombings in 2013.

It's Claudine's way of giving back, at the same time, reaching her marathon goals.

"Just the energy there… being around all the people. I've met so many people running marathons.. the atmosphere is so different and you get to go to so many different places. It's just your time by yourself," said Godfrey.

Running in the Boston Marathon Monday, April 16th.

A year and half ago, she ran in the TCS New York City Marathon.

Claudine has a goal of running in at least two marathons a year.

"There's four other world marathons I can do so that's my next goal," said Godfrey.

Two of the "Big Six" down, four to go to complete her world tour; Chicago, Tokyo, London and Berlin.

Most of her training is made possible by her furry running partner, Brooks.

"He loves to run with me. He usually goes about four miles when I go on my shorter runs. He keeps me entertained," said Godfrey.

Proving that anything is possible.

Claudine hopes to be an inspiration to the kids she teaches and a role model to the girls track and cross country teams in the Central York School District.