Former employee wanted in connection to Elm Grove assisted living home armed robbery

A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an assisted living home in Elm Grove.

Police say Danielle Thomas planned the robbery and drove the getaway car.

Authorities say the robbery took place on November 13, 2017 near Westmoor Terrace and Gebhardt Rd. in Elm Grove.

According to police, two armed suspects entered the home through an unlocked door. One suspect held a victim at gunpoint while another suspect gathered valuables. Both suspects fled the area before the police got to the scene.

They got into a getaway car driven by Thomas. Authorities say she used to be an employee of the assisted living home and threatened her employer before leaving the job. Police say Thomas planned the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elm Grove Police.