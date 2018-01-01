Arizona mother accused of killing 2 children to be arraigned in court

A Superior mother is scheduled to be arraigned in court on charges of murder and child abuse after her two children were found dead in a vehicle in March.

Brittany Velasquez, 20, remains jailed in Pinal County on a $2 million bond. She is expected in court at 8:30 a.m. to be arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

The bodies of Velasquez' children, a 2-year-old boy and infant girl, were found strapped in car seats in a vehicle for nearly 14 hours on March 26.

Evidence at the scene indicated foul play, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The two children were laid rest at a funeral in Superior earlier this month.

Authorities said Velasquez tried shifting the blame for the children's deaths on someone she said was supposed to be watching them. However, a narrative of events released by PCSO said there is no proof of her story that she dropped the children off with someone who was to care for them.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death will not be released until the autopsy report is completed within the next few months.

The family of the two children told Arizona's Family that law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety had been called to the home on more than one occasion.

According to DCS, there was "insufficient evidence to prove the allegations."

Velasquez' brother and sister spoke to Arizona's Family about the loss.

"I don't think anyone would imagine this happening to their family," said Velasquez' sister Amber. "They were so innocent."

Amber said she and Brittany had just taken the kids to the mall for Easter pictures a week before their deaths.

Velasquez' brother Vincent said she had never been formally diagnosed with a mental illness but, but believes she's been, "a little off," since they were young kids.

"We've always worried about her since she was little," he explained. "She didn't have the ability to put action and consequences together."