Coachella starts today, but don't despair if you don't have tickets.

The festival, held over two weekends in Indio, California, attracts artists across various genres and is a highlight for many music fans.

This year has been marked as a specifically sought-after ticket given that Beyonc- is a headliner, along with The Weeknd and Eminem.

The superstar singer was slated to headline last year's festival, but had to cancel under doctor's orders after she became pregnant with twins.

She and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter last June.

But the Beyhive (as her devoted fans are known) need not miss out on her performance: YouTube will be livestreaming it.

As of Friday, there were 91 acts listed as planned streams on YouTube's Coachella page.

Other acts that will be streamed include The Weeknd, Beyonc- prot-g-es Chloe X Halle, Haim, St. Vincent and Post Malone.

Viewers will be able to create personalized viewing schedules featuring the artists they want to see and set reminders so they don't miss a minute of the action.

One of YouTube's channels will offer virtual reality coverage of some performances, as well as scenes from the festival grounds.