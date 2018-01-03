Clear

How to watch Beyonc- at Coachella

Coachella starts today, but don't despair if you don't have tickets.The festival, held over two weekends in In...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 9:49 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 11:22 AM

Coachella starts today, but don't despair if you don't have tickets.

The festival, held over two weekends in Indio, California, attracts artists across various genres and is a highlight for many music fans.

This year has been marked as a specifically sought-after ticket given that Beyonc- is a headliner, along with The Weeknd and Eminem.

Related: Coachella 2018 lineup: Beyonc-, The Weeknd and Eminem to headline

The superstar singer was slated to headline last year's festival, but had to cancel under doctor's orders after she became pregnant with twins.

She and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter last June.

But the Beyhive (as her devoted fans are known) need not miss out on her performance: YouTube will be livestreaming it.

As of Friday, there were 91 acts listed as planned streams on YouTube's Coachella page.

Other acts that will be streamed include The Weeknd, Beyonc- prot-g-es Chloe X Halle, Haim, St. Vincent and Post Malone.

Viewers will be able to create personalized viewing schedules featuring the artists they want to see and set reminders so they don't miss a minute of the action.

One of YouTube's channels will offer virtual reality coverage of some performances, as well as scenes from the festival grounds.

Coachella starts today

YouTube will be streaming some performances

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 73°
There is a likely chance of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has northwest Missouri now under an "Enhanced" Risk while northeast Kansas is still under a "Slight" Risk. for severe thunderstorms on Friday. The main event is looking to be from 4 through 9 p.m.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events