Grand Blanc student arrested after posting threat on social media

A Mid-Michigan student was arrested after authorities say they threatened to harm students and staff on social media....

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 10:25 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 11:21 AM

A Mid-Michigan student was arrested after authorities say they threatened to harm students and staff on social media.

In a letter to parents Friday, Superintendent Clarence Garner said he received word late Thursday night that a Grand Blanc High School student posted a threat on social media, saying they planned to harm students and staff.

The information was immediately reported to the Grand Blanc City Police Department, Garner said. The student was arrested and taken into custody Thursday night.

"Whether the threat by the student was considered real or not is irrelevant. We are all aware that we live in a society today where incidents like these can't and will not be tolerated. As parents and guardians, I ask that you continue to speak with your children about the appropriate use of social media and remind them that they are responsible and accountable for what they post," Garner said.

