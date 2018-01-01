Las Vegas woman says $20,000 plumbing issue isn't her fault

A Las Vegas woman is having some very expensive plumbing issues and she says none of it is her fault.

Melanie Townsend bought her house about a year ago.

She never had any plumbing issues until a few weeks ago. Her tub and toilet backed up and her washing machine was spewing water everywhere.

"I didn't have this problem until you guys started digging," said Townsend.

Townsend believes the nearby construction may have played a role in the plumbing issue.

She called a plumber to come out and he did a temporary fix on the problem.

"When he blasted the water, with power and force, he said rocks and first just came up out of the ground," she said.

The temporary fix cost Townsend more than $3,000. Her plumber told her it would be another $12,000-$17,000 to permanently fix the broken pipe that sits five feet undergound.

She's at risk of it bursting at any moment.

"Once it collapse, you're gonna have a big mess," she said.

It's unclear if the city's construction is the cause of this $20,000 problem but we did reach out to the city of Las Vegas and we were told they will be sending a crew out to Townsend's house to check out the problem.