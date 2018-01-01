Haley slams Russia over Syria chemical attack

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley stated Friday that chemical weapons were used in an attack in Syria that left scores dead and blamed Russia for complicity, as the Trump administration continues to weigh how to retaliate.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of the Security Council, Haley said, "I will tell you that, first of all, did a chemical weapons attack happen? Yes. The US has analyzed, yes it has happened. The UK has analyzed, yes, it has happened. And France has analyzed, yes, it has happened. Three countries."

Later, speaking at the meeting called by Russia to discuss the prospect of an American strike on Syria, Haley said, "This meeting should not be about so-called 'unilateral threats,' it should be about the multiple actions Russia has taken to bring us to this point."

She told the council that President Donald Trump "has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria, but should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree."

"It will be in defense of a bedrock international norm that benefits all nations," Haley said.

The US ambassador spoke directly after Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, who charged that the Saturday attack on Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria, was faked by foreign intelligence services.

"There is no credible proof of this," Nebenzia said. "We have weighty justification to believe ... that what took place was a provocation of certain countries intelligence services."

Haley broke from her prepared remarks to respond. "I'm in awe, Vassily, that you said what you said with a straight face," she said.