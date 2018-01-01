Khlo- Kardashian has us rooting for her

To say the Kardashians can be polarizing is the pop culture equivalent of saying water is wet.

From their ubiquitous presence on reality TV to complaints they've appropriated black culture (and black men), the Kardashian-Jenner family has more than a fair share of haters.

But these days Khloe Kardashian is generating lots of love as she recently gave birth in the midst of a scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend and the father of her newborn daughter.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has reportedly been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Neither he nor Kardashian have commented, but their followers have had plenty to say.

Thompson was booed Wednesday night by fans at the Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game. Some even held up signs of support for Kardashian.

Fellow reality stars and fans alike have tweeted their love and well wishes for her.

In the realm of Kourtney, Kim, Khlo-, Kendall, Kylie and brother Rob, Khlo- has always been beloved.

She's the one who towers over her sisters in height and has seemingly the biggest heart as she has fiercely defended her family -- even in the face of criticism for how strongly she has done so.

"Sometimes I'm way too direct but I am all about protecting the ones I love...my intentions are good," she tweeted in 2016.

Fans have watched her struggle with her weight and cope with how that made her different from her more petite sisters ("Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing. There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. I wasn't even that crazy big, " she once told Harpers Bazaar.

Khlo- Kardashian's bigger struggle, it seems, has been finding love and becoming a mother.

In 2015, she stood by her estranged husband, former NBA player Lamar Odom, after he collapsed in a brothel in Nevada where he had been holed up for several days.

The pair married a month after meeting in 2009 and were headed for a divorce when Odom had his crisis.

He told US Weekly last year that he regretted his drug use, which caused his then wife so much pain, as well as his infidelities.

"If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women," he said. "That wasn't the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d--k in my pants."

The couple eventually divorced in 2016.

Perhaps that's why fans were so overjoyed when Kardashian found love with Thompson, and that they were were expecting.

Kardashian had been very open about her past fertility challenges, which were part of the storyline on her former spinoff reality show, "Khlo- & Lamar."

She gloried in being an aunt and eagerly looked forward to becoming a mother.

Kardashian also gloried in being with Thompson.

"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in and it doesn't take a ring for me to feel that way," she remarked in an interview last year.

It remains to be seen if that continues to be the case.