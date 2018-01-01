Clear

Will Ferrell involved in car accident

Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a car accident Thursday night in California, according to official documents....

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 1:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 2:52 PM

Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a car accident Thursday night in California, according to official documents.

Ferrell, 50, was a passenger in an SUV that overturned during a two-car accident late Thursday in Orange County, according to an accident report from the California Highway Patrol.

Ferrell and the other three people in the car were taken to the hospital. He sustained minor injuries but has been released, according to People.

Ferrell's manager has not returned CNN's request for comment.

According to the accident report, Ferrell's vehicle was struck when another car veered into its lane. Ferrell's SUV then struck the center divider median and subsequently overturned.

On Thursday night, Ferrell appeared at a Funny or Die event in San Diego called Glam Up the Midterms. He appeared as his "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy alongside Billy Eichner, who hosted the evening.

Ferrell, best known for playing anchorman Burgundy and various other "Saturday Night Live" characters, was reportedly returning from that event at the time of the accident.

CNN contributor Nischelle Turner and CNN's Chloe Melas contributed to this report.

